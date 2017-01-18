Winter Greens And Broccolini Tart
Add a hit of Middle Eastern flavor to this tart by pressing a freshly ground blend of toasted cumin, coriander, and sesame seeds into the dough before baking.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare No-Fail Tart Crust as directed, except at the end of Step 3 sprinkle dough with 2 Tbsp. of the Sesame Spice Mixture; press into crust.
Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Spread hummus over baked crust. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over hummus. In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add lemon slices. Cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove; set aside. Add Broccolini and water to skillet. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until Broccolini is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Place kale leaves over Broccolini the last 2 minutes of cooking to slightly steam. Remove Broccolini and kale from skillet; toss with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. Arrange Broccolini, kale, and lemon slices on tart. Bake 5 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; sprinkle with 1 to 2 Tbsp. of the Sesame Spice Mixture.
No-Fail Tart Crust
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. (For nonstick pans preheat oven according to instructions on package.) In a food processor pulse flour, butter, and salt 10 to 20 seconds or until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Do not overprocess.
In a small bowl whisk together yolks and the water. With processor running, add yolk mixture. Stop as soon as dough just starts to come together, about 5 seconds.
Crumble to distribute evenly in an 11×8-inch rectangular tart pan or 11-inch round pan with removable bottom; press into pan. (Or gather dough into a ball; flatten. Roll out dough between two pieces of parchment paper into a 12×9-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to pan. Press into corners; trim excess.)
Using a fork, prick dough all over. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 12 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 8 minutes more or until pastry is golden. Let cool completely. Use baked crust to prepare seasonal tarts.