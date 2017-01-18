Winter Greens And Broccolini Tart

Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Spread hummus over baked crust. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over hummus. In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add lemon slices. Cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove; set aside. Add Broccolini and water to skillet. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until Broccolini is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Place kale leaves over Broccolini the last 2 minutes of cooking to slightly steam. Remove Broccolini and kale from skillet; toss with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. Arrange Broccolini, kale, and lemon slices on tart. Bake 5 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; sprinkle with 1 to 2 Tbsp. of the Sesame Spice Mixture.