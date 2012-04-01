Wilted Spinach and Tilapia Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Frozen tilapia gets all dressed up when paired with wilted spinach and plenty of spices.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw tilapia fillets, if frozen. Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fish with the salt and cayenne pepper. Arrange fish on a greased unheated rack of a foil-lined broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from the heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until fish flakes when tested with a fork. Break fish into bite-size pieces. Cover and keep warm.

  • Arrange spinach on a serving platter; set aside. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, leek, and garlic in hot oil about 4 minutes or until tender. Add tomato and cook about 1 minute more or until softened. Add vinegar and heat through. Add mixture to spinach and toss to coat and lightly wilt. Top with fish and sprinkle with snipped fresh thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 227mg; potassium 564mg; carbohydrates 8g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 20g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2867IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

