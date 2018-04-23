Wilted Greens & Lentil Bowls with Charred Red Onion

In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, and 1/4 tsp. of the pepper; cook 8 minutes or until onion is charred, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet. Add 1/2 Tbsp. of the oil to skillet; add kale and radicchio. Cook and stir over medium-high heat just until wilted. Remove from skillet.