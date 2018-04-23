Wilted Greens & Lentil Bowls with Charred Red Onion

This bowl has fresh ingredients galore! From red onion to radicchio to kale to sliced pears, this yummy dish is absolutely packed with fresh and healthy foods.

  • If using, cook 1 cup lentils according to package directions. Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together vinegar, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, 1/4 tsp. of the pepper, the garlic, and mustard. Slowly add 4 Tbsp. of the oil, whisking constantly.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, and 1/4 tsp. of the pepper; cook 8 minutes or until onion is charred, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet. Add 1/2 Tbsp. of the oil to skillet; add kale and radicchio. Cook and stir over medium-high heat just until wilted. Remove from skillet.

  • Sprinkle both sides of chicken with remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper. Add remaining 1/2 Tbsp. oil to skillet; add chicken. Cook over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Remove chicken; cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Divide lentils, wilted greens, and pear slices among serving bowls; top with chicken and charred red onion. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with cheese.

Per Serving:
606 calories; 28 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 17 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 561 mg sodium. 1063 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 45 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1530 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 305 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 293 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

