Wilted Greens & Lentil Bowls with Charred Red Onion
This bowl has fresh ingredients galore! From red onion to radicchio to kale to sliced pears, this yummy dish is absolutely packed with fresh and healthy foods.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
606 calories; 28 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 17 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 561 mg sodium. 1063 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 45 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1530 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 305 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 293 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;