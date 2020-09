Wilted Greens and Eggs

Rating: Unrated

Eggcellent!! One of my healthier breakfasts! For more years than I can count, I have served Thanksgiving dinner! Every year I was reminded, not to forget the, spinach hard cooked eggs and caramelized shallot side dish, seasoned lightly with butter my homemade garlic salt and black pepper. Anytime I would try to add, bacon or mushrooms, no one was pleased! Now, I like to use the, bagged mix greens and all of the above leftovers always become breakfast usually with a little homemade fruit sauce on the side!raf