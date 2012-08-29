Wild Rice Dressing

This Wild Rice Dressing recipe isn't only meant for Thanksgiving. Since you can prepare it ahead and bake when you're ready to enjoy, it's easy to add this sweet and savory wild rice recipe as a side for any weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine the water and broth. Bring to boiling. Stir in uncooked wild rice. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 minutes. Stir in uncooked white rice. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes more or until tender. Drain off any excess liquid. Cool to room temperature.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine dried cherries and port. Let stand, covered, for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Add celery, leeks, and carrot; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in parsley, thyme, sage, salt, and pepper; cook and stir for 1 minute more.

  • Lightly grease a 2-quart casserole; set aside. In a large bowl combine cooked rice, cherry mixture, vegetable mixture, and almonds. Transfer to the prepared casserole.

  • Bake, covered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through, stirring once or twice.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. If desired, drizzle dressing with 1/4 cup additional reduced-sodium chicken broth to moisten. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 220 mg sodium. 230 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1361 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

