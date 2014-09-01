Wild Mushroom Ravioli Skillet Lasagna
Done in less than half an hour, this is one of the quickest (and most delicious) Italian dinner recipes our Test Kitchen has ever developed! For even more protein, opt for beef ravioli instead of mushroom ravioli.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl combine egg, ricotta cheese, and the 2 tablespoons Romano cheese; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet combine pasta sauce and the water. Bring to boiling. Stir in ravioli and kale. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Spoon ricotta mixture into large mounds on top of ravioli mixture.
-
Simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until ricotta mixture is set and ravioli is tender but still firm. If desired, sprinkle with additional Romano cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
416 calories; 16 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 118 mg cholesterol; 975 mg sodium. 184 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4741 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 440 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;