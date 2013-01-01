Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

Lighten up classic pumpkin bread by swapping in oil and low-fat yogurt. Give it a fiber boost by using whole wheat flour.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
45 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 to 4 loaves
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of two 9x5x3-inch, three 8x4x2-inch, or four 7 1/2x3 1/2x2-inch loaf pans; set aside. In an extra-large bowl beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, yogurt, and oil with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add eggs; beat well.

  • In a large bowl stir together whole wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Alternately add flour mixture and the water to egg mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Beat in pumpkin.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared loaf pans; spread evenly. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes for 9x5-inch loaves, 40 to 45 minutes for 8x4-inch loaves, 35 to 40 minutes for 7 1/2x3-inch loaves, or until a toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean.

  • Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire racks. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 0.5g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 0.6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 11g; protein 3g; vitamin a 2105IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 203mg; potassium 60mg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.5mg.
