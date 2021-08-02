Whole-Wheat Hamburger Buns

It only takes 20 minutes of prep to make your own whole-wheat buns for burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and more.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
rise:
2 hrs
bake:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 (4-inch) buns
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together 1/2 cup of the whole wheat flour, the warm water, sugar, and yeast until smooth. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes or until foamy. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour, one of the eggs, the melted butter, and salt. Beat with a mixer on medium 3 minutes. Gradually stir in as much of the all-purpose flour as you can.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in remaining all-purpose flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes). Shape into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning to grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 hour).

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Pat dough into a 10x6-inch rectangle. Cut into eight pieces and shape into balls, tucking edges underneath. Flatten balls to 1/2-inch thickness. Arrange 1/2 inch apart on prepared baking sheet. Dust with additional flour. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 hour.)

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl whisk together remaining egg and the milk. Gently brush tops of buns with egg mixture. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are light brown (buns will stick together slightly where they touch). Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 58mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 2g; protein 9g; vitamin a 206.9IU; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 88.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 346mg; potassium 166mg; calcium 26mg; iron 2.4mg.
