Whole Grain Panzanella

In the same large bowl combine potatoes, onion, another 2 tablespoons oil, and the salt and pepper; toss well to coat. Line a second 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil or parchment paper. Spread potato mixture in the prepared baking pan. Place both pans in the oven. Bake bread cubes for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Bake potato mixture for 30 minutes or until golden brown and tender. Stir mixture in each pan once halfway through baking time.