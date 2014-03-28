Whole Grain Panzanella
Panzanella is an Italian salad that¿s usually made with white bread and served as a side dish; however, in this easy recipe, whole wheat bread, bacon, and potatoes transform the classic into a robust and healthy dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl combine bread cubes and 2 tablespoons of the oil; toss well to coat. Spread in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.Advertisement
In the same large bowl combine potatoes, onion, another 2 tablespoons oil, and the salt and pepper; toss well to coat. Line a second 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil or parchment paper. Spread potato mixture in the prepared baking pan. Place both pans in the oven. Bake bread cubes for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Bake potato mixture for 30 minutes or until golden brown and tender. Stir mixture in each pan once halfway through baking time.
For dressing, in a small screw-top jar combine the remaining 1/4 cup oil, the vinegar, and mustard. Cover and shake well to combine.
In a large bowl combine bread cubes, potato mixture, romaine, tomatoes, bacon, and, if desired, parsley. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat.
*Tip:
To crisp-cook bacon, place slices in an unheated large skillet. Place over medium heat. Cook about 5 minutes or until crisp, turning once or twice. Drain on paper towels. Crumble bacon.