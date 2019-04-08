White Gazpacho
Almonds, grapes, cucumbers, bread, yogurt, and vinegar may not seem like they go together, but one bites of this cold soup with change that perception.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine cucumber, grapes, bread, almonds, shallot, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover; chill 2 hours.
Using an immersion blender, blend until nearly smooth. Press through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. Whisk in yogurt and vinegar. Serve immediately, or chill, covered, up to 24 hours. Top with mint and cucumber just before serving. Makes 5 to 6 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
184 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 150 mg sodium. 167 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 223 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;