White Chocolate Poppy Seed Cookie

Finish these cookies with a swipe of white chocolate and a sprinkle of poppy seeds.

By Recipe by Dorie Greenspan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place dough in a medium bowl. Add finely chopped white baking pieces and 1 tablespoon poppy seeds; stir to combine. Working between sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper, roll the dough out to 1/4-inch thickness. Slide onto a cookie sheet and freeze at least 1 hour or chill at least 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

  • Peel the paper from the top of the dough. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut circles from dough (if dough is too firm, let stand a few minutes before cutting). Arrange 1 1/2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gather scraps, roll, and chill as above.

  • Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden around the edge and on the bottom. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

  • Spread tops of cooled cookies with melted white chocolate baking pieces. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds. Chill about 30 minutes or until chocolate sets.

Nutrition Facts (White Chocolate Poppy Seed Cookie)

Per Serving:
148 calories; 8 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 94 mg sodium. 14 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 157 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Vanilla Cookie Dough Base

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.

Reviews

