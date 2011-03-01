White Bean Arugula Crostini

Try a crostini bar as the appetizer course for your next family dinner or cocktail party. Here, we’ve topped bread with beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula, and herbs for a savory bruschetta-inspired toast. Round out the spread with any of your favorite topping combinations!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

30 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook bread slices in oil over medium-high heat, 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

  • Add onion to hot oil in skillet; cook 4 minutes or until tender. Add beans, dried tomatoes, and vinegar; heat through.

  • Transfer bean mixture to a bowl. Mash. leaving some beans whole. Stir in arugula, parsley, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture over toasts. Squeeze lemon over toast just before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 60g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 149.2mcg; sodium 928mg; potassium 213mg; calcium 131.3mg; iron 4.3mg.
