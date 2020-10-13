Whiskey and Cream Pumpkin Tart with Pecan Butter Shortbread Crust
Jerrelle's pumpkin tart is delicious even without a cookie topper. But if you're going for a fancy finish on the tart, dip the cookies in a whiskey glaze sprinkled with gold luster dust.
Ingredients
Directions
Pecan Butter
You can purchase pecan butter to save time, but homemade is easy to make and often tastes better than store-bought. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread 1 lb. pecan halves or pieces in a shallow pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until deep golden brown, stirring once. Let cool. Process in a food processor or blender 5 minutes or until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Season to taste with kosher salt.
Tips
The tart is best the day it's made, within a few hours of cooling completely, but it will keep in the refrigerator overnight.
Cookie Topper:
On a lightly floured surface, roll out remaining dough half to 1/4 inch thick. Jerrelle Guy cuts leaf shape cookies freehand using a sharp knife to top her pie, but you can use any shape 1 1/2- to 2-inch cookie cutters. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a 375°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until light brown. Let cool on a wire rack.