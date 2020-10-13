Whiskey and Cream Pumpkin Tart with Pecan Butter Shortbread Crust

Jerrelle's pumpkin tart is delicious even without a cookie topper. But if you're going for a fancy finish on the tart, dip the cookies in a whiskey glaze sprinkled with gold luster dust.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. For crust: In a medium bowl combine pecan butter, butter, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Beat with a mixer on high until smooth. Add flour and 1 cup powdered sugar; beat on low until a crumbly dough forms. Lightly knead dough until it forms a ball. Divide dough in half.

  • Press one dough portion into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Bake 15 minutes or until browned. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 300°F. For filling: In a medium bowl whisk together pumpkin, 1/2 cup cream, the granulated sugar, eggs, bourbon, 1 tsp. vanilla, the ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and an additional 1/4 tsp. kosher salt until combined. Pour filling into crust.

  • Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until set. Let cool completely. Cover and chill at least 2 hours or until ready to serve.

  • To serve, in a medium bowl beat the remaining 1 cup cream, 1 Tbsp. powdered sugar, and 1 tsp. vanilla with a mixer on high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Pipe or spoon whipped cream onto tart. Serves 8.

  • For glaze: In a small bowl combine 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 to 2 Tbsp. bourbon whiskey or apple cider or juice to make dipping consistency. If desired, sprinkle a little edible gold luster dust on glaze. Dip tops of cookies in glaze. Let stand until set. If you add cookies to top of pie before chilling, they will soften as the pie chills so you can cut through them as you serve the pie. If you prefer crisp cookies, top pie with cookies just before serving. Store extra cookies in an airtight container up to 5 days.

Pecan Butter

You can purchase pecan butter to save time, but homemade is easy to make and often tastes better than store-bought. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread 1 lb. pecan halves or pieces in a shallow pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until deep golden brown, stirring once. Let cool. Process in a food processor or blender 5 minutes or until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Season to taste with kosher salt.

Tips

The tart is best the day it's made, within a few hours of cooling completely, but it will keep in the refrigerator overnight.

Cookie Topper:

On a lightly floured surface, roll out remaining dough half to 1/4 inch thick. Jerrelle Guy cuts leaf shape cookies freehand using a sharp knife to top her pie, but you can use any shape 1 1/2- to 2-inch cookie cutters. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a 375°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until light brown. Let cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 16g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 118mg; sodium 139mg; potassium 225mg; carbohydrates 40g; fiber 3g; sugar 24g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 9240IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 45mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 62mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

