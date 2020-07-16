Weeknight Chorizo and Shrimp Paella

Rating: Unrated

Yes, it is possible to enjoy a hearty paella dinner any night of the week. We've used quick-cooking shrimp and chorizo to get this weeknight meal on the table in 30 minutes flat.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 10-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add chorizo, onion, and celery. Cook 3 minutes. Stir in garlic. Stir in rice and press down to cover bottom of skillet. Do not stir. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture starts to sizzle and stick to bottom.

  • Stir in shrimp, peas, and paprika, scraping bottom of the pan. Cook 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally. Add spinach; stir until wilted.

Or omit peas and add 1/2 cup chopped yellow sweet pepper and 1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts with the shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; 15 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 168 mg cholesterol; 1227 mg sodium. 312 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4359 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 167 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 122 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

