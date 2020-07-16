Weeknight Chorizo and Shrimp Paella
Yes, it is possible to enjoy a hearty paella dinner any night of the week. We've used quick-cooking shrimp and chorizo to get this weeknight meal on the table in 30 minutes flat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*
Or omit peas and add 1/2 cup chopped yellow sweet pepper and 1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts with the shrimp.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
398 calories; 15 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 168 mg cholesterol; 1227 mg sodium. 312 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4359 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 167 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 122 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;