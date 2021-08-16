Watermelon Wedges with Honey-Yogurt Sauce
Cool off from a hot day in the sun with this healthy snack. The coconut and pistachio add an irresistible crunch to the Greek-yogurt-topped watermelon.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1844.9IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 56mg; potassium 450mg; calcium 68mg; iron 1.4mg.