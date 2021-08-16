Watermelon Wedges with Honey-Yogurt Sauce

Cool off from a hot day in the sun with this healthy snack. The coconut and pistachio add an irresistible crunch to the Greek-yogurt-topped watermelon.

By Laura Marzen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

15 mins
4
8 wedges
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine Greek yogurt, honey, and lime zest. Spoon mixture over eight 1-inch watermelon wedges. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup each lightly toasted, unsweetened shredded coconut; coarsely chopped roasted, salted pistachio nuts; and small fresh mint leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1844.9IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 56mg; potassium 450mg; calcium 68mg; iron 1.4mg.
