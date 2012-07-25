Watermelon Soup with Fresh Mint

Rating: 4.46 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 24 Ratings

Having a patio party? Serve this refreshing soup as an appetizer instead of a salad.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
2 hrs to 4 hrs
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine watermelon, lemon juice, lime juice, snipped mint, honey, and ginger. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Cover and chill for 2 to 4 hours.

  • To serve, ladle soup into bowls. Top each serving with a spoonful of yogurt and garnish with mint leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8mg; potassium 206mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 15g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.
