Watermelon Shrub
The term "shrub" refers to two different things: a tart, fruity liquid you can sip straight up (a shrub starter) and a drink or cocktail made with the liquid. Enjoy it in our delicious watermelon-mint shrub cocktail.
Watermelon-Mint Shrub Cocktail
Add a fresh mint sprig to a cocktail shaker; crush against side with a muddler or the back of a spoon. Add 1/4 cup (2 oz.) Watermelon Shrub and 3 Tbsp. (1 1/2 oz.) rum. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with 1/4 cup (2 oz.) chilled club soda. If desired, serve with an additional mint sprig. Makes 1 (3/4-cup) drink.Per Serving : 131 calories, 0 g protein, 8 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 4% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 15 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 1% iron