Watermelon Shrub

The term "shrub" refers to two different things: a tart, fruity liquid you can sip straight up (a shrub starter) and a drink or cocktail made with the liquid. Enjoy it in our delicious watermelon-mint shrub cocktail.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

10 mins
9
2 1/4 cups
  • For sugar syrup, in a small saucepan combine the water and sugar. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Cool.

  • Meanwhile, place watermelon in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until liquefied. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Stir in sugar syrup, vinegar, and lime juice. Transfer to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days. Stir before using.

Watermelon-Mint Shrub Cocktail

Add a fresh mint sprig to a cocktail shaker; crush against side with a muddler or the back of a spoon. Add 1/4 cup (2 oz.) Watermelon Shrub and 3 Tbsp. (1 1/2 oz.) rum. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with 1/4 cup (2 oz.) chilled club soda. If desired, serve with an additional mint sprig. Makes 1 (3/4-cup) drink.Per Serving : 131 calories, 0 g protein, 8 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 4% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 15 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 1% iron

35 calories; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 8g; vitamin a 193.1IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.2mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 45mg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg.
