Watermelon-Cucumber-Lime Refresher

Rating: Unrated

With two of the most naturally hydrating foods (cucumbers and watermelon) in the mix, this refreshing drink will deliciously quench even the biggest thirst.

By Katie Morford, MS RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend 1¼ cups cubed fresh watermelon, ¼ tsp. lime zest, 2 to 3 tsp. lime juice, one 2-inch piece peeled cucumber, and 1 tsp. light agave nectar (unless the watermelon is super sweet). Serve over ice.

    Advertisement

Tips

Watermelon and cucumbers have among the highest water content of any fruit or vegetable at the produce stand. Watermelon also happens to be a potassium powerhouse, an important nutrient for maintaining fluid balance.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; carbohydrates 16g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 13g; protein 1g; vitamin a 1117.1IU; vitamin c 20.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 12.7mcg; sodium 3mg; potassium 283mg; calcium 21mg; iron 0.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/15/2021