Watermelon-Cucumber-Lime Refresher
With two of the most naturally hydrating foods (cucumbers and watermelon) in the mix, this refreshing drink will deliciously quench even the biggest thirst.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Watermelon and cucumbers have among the highest water content of any fruit or vegetable at the produce stand. Watermelon also happens to be a potassium powerhouse, an important nutrient for maintaining fluid balance.
64 calories; carbohydrates 16g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 13g; protein 1g; vitamin a 1117.1IU; vitamin c 20.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 12.7mcg; sodium 3mg; potassium 283mg; calcium 21mg; iron 0.6mg.