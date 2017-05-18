LIVE

Watermelon-Berry Limeade

Rating: 4.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 11 Ratings

Rehydrate on a warm summer day with this easy blender mocktail that counts as a serving of fruit!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender puree watermelon, strawberries, coconut water, and lime juice until smooth. Pour over ice cubes in a glass. Top with additional strawberries and lime slices. Makes 1 serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 32mg; potassium 434mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 2g; sugar 13g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 456IU; vitamin c 58mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 23mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 35mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2017
This one is my favorite dish i just made it & enjoy with my family. I loved you website and your way of cooking. Before this i foud the same meals from another website sharing a link with you ( https://www.sooperchef.pk/chicken-manchurian-recipe/ ). Vidoe tutorial also available here.
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/20/2021