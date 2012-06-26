Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

Rating: 4 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 31 Ratings

Cool off on a warm day with this sparkling melon and berry lemonade recipe. Mix all of the ingredients (except for the club soda) together up to a day in advance and chill until party time.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine half of the cubed watermelon, half of the quartered strawberries, and half of the agave nectar. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Transfer to a pitcher. Repeat with the remaining cubed watermelon, quartered strawberries, and agave nectar.

    Advertisement

  • Add lemon juice to mixture in pitcher. Chill for 4 to 24 hours or until very cold.

  • To serve, in a very large pitcher or punch bowl combine the fruit juice mixture and the chilled club soda. Serve over ice. If desired, garnish with watermelon wedges and whole strawberries.

Tips

icon: gluten free, vegetarian

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; carbohydrates 19g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 16g; protein 1g; vitamin a 485.9IU; vitamin c 33.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 43mg; potassium 175mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/14/2021