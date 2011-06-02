LIVE

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut the rind from the 6- to 8-pound watermelon and discard. Cut the flesh into 2-inch cubes (you should have about 13 cups).

  • In a blender combine about one-third of the watermelon cubes and one-third of the water. Cover and blend until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher or large glass jar. Discard solids. Repeat twice, using remaining watermelon and remaining water.

  • Stir lime juice and the 2 tablespoons honey into strained watermelon mixture. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve.

  • Serve in ice-filled glasses. Garnish with lime wedges and watermelon slices; serve with additional honey, if desired.

Per Serving:
73 calories; carbohydrates 19g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 1g; sodium 2mg.
