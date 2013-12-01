Warm Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated

This is one of the freshest potato salad recipes you'll ever taste! With plenty of spinach, onion, and celery in the mix of this sweet potato salad (and turkey sausage, too), this will change the way you think about spud side dishes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook potatoes and sweet potatoes in enough boiling salted water to cover about 10 minutes or until tender; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook sausage, onion, and celery in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until onion is tender and sausage is browned. Stir in vinegar, mustard, sage, pepper, and celery seed.

  • Place spinach in a serving bowl. Top with potatoes and sweet potatoes. Spoon sausage mixture over top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 33mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 10g; vitamin a 10106.8IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 24.2mcg; sodium 560mg; potassium 592mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 2.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/06/2021