Warm Kale-and-Potato Salad with Bacon and Mustard

Rating: Unrated

Shortcut ingredients, rotisserie chicken and steam-in-bag potatoes, help this hearty meal come together in just about 25 minutes.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave potatoes according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook bacon over medium until browned and crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Cook shallot in bacon drippings on medium-low 3 to 4 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk in the mustard, vinegar, and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

  • Quarter potatoes. Add potatoes, chicken, and bacon to skillet,; heat through. Place kale in an extra-large bowl. Add chicken mixture. Toss to slightly wilt the kale. Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper. Serve warm. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 119mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 31g; vitamin a 1745.5IU; vitamin c 33.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 32.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 838mg; potassium 472mg; calcium 110mg; iron 1.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021