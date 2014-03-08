Warm Eggplant and Kale Panzanella
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine eggplant, tomatoes, sweet pepper, and red onion. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 hours.Advertisement
-
If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in kale. Cover and cook for 15 minutes more.
-
Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together vinegar, oil, mustard, black pepper, and garlic.
-
Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetable mixture to a large bowl. Add dressing and basil; toss gently to coat. Add toasted bread cubes; toss gently to combine. Transfer mixture to a serving platter. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
*Tip:
To toast bread cubes, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread bread cubes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden, stirring once.