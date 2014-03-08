Warm Eggplant and Kale Panzanella

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine eggplant, tomatoes, sweet pepper, and red onion. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in kale. Cover and cook for 15 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together vinegar, oil, mustard, black pepper, and garlic.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetable mixture to a large bowl. Add dressing and basil; toss gently to coat. Add toasted bread cubes; toss gently to combine. Transfer mixture to a serving platter. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

*Tip:

To toast bread cubes, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread bread cubes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden, stirring once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 421 mg sodium. 680 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5454 IU vitamin a; 85 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 203 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Aileen James
Rating: Unrated
01/09/2017
Nice recipe!  I like my kale more soft than hard, so I like to put the kale in an hour after cooking starts.  Very tasty and healthy, with very little fats added, but with nice flavor.
