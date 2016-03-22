Warm Brussels Sprouts with Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F), turning once.*

  • Add Brussels sprouts, onion, and celery to drippings in skillet. Cover and cook over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes or until sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple. Cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or until apple is softened and sprouts are lightly browned.

  • In a small bowl whisk together the next 4 ingredients through sage. Add to sprouts mixture. Cook and stir 1 minute more.

  • Thinly slice chicken. Serve with sprouts mixture, bacon, walnuts, and additional fresh sage leaves.

*To Use Grill Pan

Lightly grease a grill pan with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; 31 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 129 mg cholesterol; 722 mg sodium. 911 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 727 IU vitamin a; 80 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

