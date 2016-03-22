Warm Brussels Sprouts with Chicken
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F), turning once.*
-
Add Brussels sprouts, onion, and celery to drippings in skillet. Cover and cook over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes or until sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple. Cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or until apple is softened and sprouts are lightly browned.
-
In a small bowl whisk together the next 4 ingredients through sage. Add to sprouts mixture. Cook and stir 1 minute more.
-
Thinly slice chicken. Serve with sprouts mixture, bacon, walnuts, and additional fresh sage leaves.
*To Use Grill Pan
Lightly grease a grill pan with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once.