Walnut-Stuffed Zucchini Boats
When ground, walnuts take on a surprisingly pleasant texture that makes a great plant-based substitute. Make these vegan zucchini boats with your own dry-roasted walnuts by using our DIY tip.
Ingredients
Directions
To Cook Quinoa
Cook 1/3 cup dry quinoa according to package directions; cool and measure 1/2 cup. Transfer the extra quinoa to a small airtight container and store in refrigerator up to 5 days. Makes 1 cup.
Flavor Hack
Roasting, with oil or without, improves the taste and texture of nuts. To keep sodium or calories in check, opt for unsalted and dry-roasted nuts. Dry-roasting means the nuts have been roasted without additional oil.
DIY Roasted Nuts
Roast nuts in a skillet over medium heat, shaking frequently, until lightly toasted an aromatic. Nuts can go from perfectly toasted to burnt in a matter of seconds, though, so don't leave the stove top unattended.