Walnut-Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Rating: Unrated

When ground, walnuts take on a surprisingly pleasant texture that makes a great plant-based substitute. Make these vegan zucchini boats with your own dry-roasted walnuts by using our DIY tip.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Using a spoon or melon baller, scoop out flesh from cut sides of zucchini halves, making 1-inch-deep cavities. Place zucchini, cut sides up, on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. of the salt. Bake 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a food processor combine walnuts, roasted pepper, and parsley. Cover and pulse until finely chopped. In a small bowl combine walnut mixture, quinoa, cheese, and lemon juice.

  • Spoon walnut mixture into zucchini shells. Sprinkle with black pepper and the remaining 1/8 tsp. salt. Bake 20 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender.

To Cook Quinoa

Cook 1/3 cup dry quinoa according to package directions; cool and measure 1/2 cup. Transfer the extra quinoa to a small airtight container and store in refrigerator up to 5 days. Makes 1 cup.

Flavor Hack

Roasting, with oil or without, improves the taste and texture of nuts. To keep sodium or calories in check, opt for unsalted and dry-roasted nuts. Dry-roasting means the nuts have been roasted without additional oil.

DIY Roasted Nuts

Roast nuts in a skillet over medium heat, shaking frequently, until lightly toasted an aromatic. Nuts can go from perfectly toasted to burnt in a matter of seconds, though, so don't leave the stove top unattended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 15g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 271mg; potassium 968mg; carbohydrates 27g; fiber 6g; sugar 8g; protein 11g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1159IU; vitamin c 50mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 113mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 112mg; iron 3mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/21/2020