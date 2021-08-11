Walnut Potica Pinwheel Cookies

Potica is a traditional Slovenian pastry, but here we achieve the same spiral effect in cookie form versus pastry for quicker bake time.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
30 mins
freeze:
1 hr
bake:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
40
Yield:
about 40 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat 1 cup of the butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add 2/3 cup of the sugar and the salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1 egg and the vanilla. Beat in flour.

  • Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • For filling, in a medium bowl stir together ground walnuts, the remaining 1/3 cup sugar and 2 Tbsp. butter, the honey, egg yolk, and milk.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Spread walnut filling over dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border around edges. Cut rectangle in half crosswise. Tightly roll up dough halves, starting from short sides; pinch to seal edges. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap; freeze about 1 hour or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheets 1 minute. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; sugars 6g; protein 2g; vitamin a 174IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 73mg; potassium 29mg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.4mg.
