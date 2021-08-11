Walnut Potica Pinwheel Cookies
Potica is a traditional Slovenian pastry, but here we achieve the same spiral effect in cookie form versus pastry for quicker bake time.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
120 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; sugars 6g; protein 2g; vitamin a 174IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 73mg; potassium 29mg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.4mg.