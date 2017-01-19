Walnut Lentil Patties
Pressing chopped walnuts into these patties just before cooking ensures they have great crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add finely chopped mushrooms. Cook and stir 6 minutes or until tender and liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a food processor. Add 1 cup cooked lentils, ½ cup walnut pieces, herbes de Provence, and salt and black pepper. Pulse until nearly smooth. In a large bowl combine bread crumbs and egg. Stir in lentil mixture. Stir in additional 1 cup cooked lentils. Shape into four ½-inch-thick patties. Press ½ cup walnut pieces into patties. In the same skillet heat remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add patties; cook 3 minutes per side or until heated through. Serve patties on bread with mayo, basil, and sautéed peppers.