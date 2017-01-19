Walnut Lentil Patties

Rating: 5 stars

I used a flax egg to make this recipe vegan. I also replaced the bread crumbs with brown rice and oats/oat flour (it was a little too wet the first time around) and I chopped all the walnuts (I have a two year old). They were such a hit! Making it for my fourth time right now. Almost have it perfected, but it's so worth it! This can be a true whole food recipe with a high protein low carb content for a veggie burger. Hurray!