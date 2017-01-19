Walnut Lentil Patties

Rating: 4 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Pressing chopped walnuts into these patties just before cooking ensures they have great crunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add finely chopped mushrooms. Cook and stir 6 minutes or until tender and liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a food processor. Add 1 cup cooked lentils, ½ cup walnut pieces, herbes de Provence, and salt and black pepper. Pulse until nearly smooth. In a large bowl combine bread crumbs and egg. Stir in lentil mixture. Stir in additional 1 cup cooked lentils. Shape into four ½-inch-thick patties. Press ½ cup walnut pieces into patties. In the same skillet heat remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add patties; cook 3 minutes per side or until heated through. Serve patties on bread with mayo, basil, and sautéed peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; 32 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 15 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 425 mg sodium. 448 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 84 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 157 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 69 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

laurenturek1
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2017
I used an egg substitute to make this recipe vegan, and this recipe came out awesome. So delicious.
kawaiihonu
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2017
I used a flax egg to make this recipe vegan. I also replaced the bread crumbs with brown rice and oats/oat flour (it was a little too wet the first time around) and I chopped all the walnuts (I have a two year old). They were such a hit! Making it for my fourth time right now. Almost have it perfected, but it's so worth it! This can be a true whole food recipe with a high protein low carb content for a veggie burger. Hurray!
