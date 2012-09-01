Waka Waka Salad

"I like to use Napa cabbage in this salad because it's nice and tender," Guy says. "If Napa cabbage isn't in your local grocery store, then go ahead and use regular green cabbage."

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Ray Kachatorian

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
18 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, in a bowl combine oil, vinegar, garlic, ginger, 1 tsp. ramen Oriental seasoning (1/2 packet), salt, and pepper. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl mix cabbages, onions, carrots and cilantro. Whisk the dressing, then pour over salad. Toss thoroughly. (Dress the salad no more than 10 minutes before serving.)

  • Top with ramen noodles, broken in small pieces, and peanuts. Serve immediately with wonton skins. Makes 18 cups (about 36 half-cup servings.).

  • * To fry wonton skins, in a large saucepan heat 2 inches of oil to 350°F. Fry, a few skins at a time, for 1 minute or until crisp and lightly browned; drain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 75mg; potassium 120mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 729IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

