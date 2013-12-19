LIVE

Virgin Mary Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine carrots, sliced celery, and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 12 minutes or until carrots and celery are very tender. Transfer to a small bowl (do not drain). Set bowl with carrot mixture in a slightly larger bowl with ice water. Let stand for 30 minutes to chill, stirring occasionally. Place undrained tomatoes in a medium bowl. Cover and freeze while carrot mixture chills.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer carrot mixture to a blender. Add undrained tomatoes, horseradish (if desired), and hot sauce. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth (blender will be full).

  • Pour into tall glasses to serve. If desired, garnish with celery sticks.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 316mg; potassium 498mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 3g; sugar 6g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 5377IU; vitamin c 21mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 25mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 77mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/22/2021