Virgin Mary Smoothies with a Twist
Looks like a bloody mary, tastes like a bloody mary... but it's actually an incredibly low-calorie smoothie!
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan combine carrots, sliced celery, and 3/4 cup of the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 12 minutes or until carrots and celery are very tender. Transfer to a small bowl (do not drain). Set bowl with carrot mixture in a slightly larger bowl with ice water. Let stand 30 minutes to chill, stirring occasionally.
Transfer carrot mixture to a blender. Add the remaining 3/4 cup water and the next four ingredients (through hot sauce). Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth (blender will be full).
Pour into tall glasses. If desired, garnish with celery sticks.
To Make Ahead
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir before serving.