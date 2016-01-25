Vietnamese Pork Meatballs
A big dose of ginger and lemongrass makes these meatballs extra zesty.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine pork, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, and lime zest. Using damp hands, form into twenty 1 1/2-inch meatballs.
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meatballs. Cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165°F), turning occasionally.
Serve meatballs with cabbage, carrots, radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges. Drizzle with lime juice.
Tips
Double the recipe and freeze extras for nights you don’t have time to cook. Store individual portions in freezer bags up to 3 months. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator, then place in a skillet with a little broth. Simmer, covered, until heated through.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 96 mg cholesterol; 332 mg sodium. 375 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;