Verde Simmer Sauce
Freezing sauces, like this Mexican-inspired verde sauce, in individual portions means you pull out only what you need to add to all kinds of recipes.
Chicken Verde Tacos
Place 1 1/2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs or 1 1/2 lb. beef flank steak, trimmed, in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker. Add one frozen portion Verde Simmer Sauce. For chicken: Cover and cook on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high 2 1/4 hours. For beef: Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or on high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Remove meat from sauce; shred or thinly slice. Stir shredded meat into sauce. Spoon into 6-inch tortillas; top with desired toppers. Serves 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 347 calories, 17 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 7 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 40 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 74% Vitamin C, 677 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 25% iron
To Store Chicken Verde or Steak Verde
Transfer cooked chicken or steak mixture to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days.
Black Bean Skillet Enchiladas Verde
Preheat oven to 350°F. Thaw one portion Verde Simmer Sauce. In a large bowl stir together one 15-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained; 1 cup chopped zucchini; 1 cup fresh or frozen whole kernel corn; and 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese. In a large oven-safe skillet layer half of the sauce, four 6-inch tortillas, overlapping as necessary, and half of the bean mixture. Repeat layers. Top with 1 cup additional cheese. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with grape tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and/or roasted pepitas. Serves 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 281 calories, 15 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 35 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 79% Vitamin C, 510 mg sodium, 23% calcium, 14% iron