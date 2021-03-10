Verde Simmer Sauce

Freezing sauces, like this Mexican-inspired verde sauce, in individual portions means you pull out only what you need to add to all kinds of recipes.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

total:
20 mins (plus freezing)
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 cups
  • In a food processor combine tomatillos, poblanos, onions, cumin, coriander, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and ground black pepper; process until smooth. (If using fresh tomatillos, you may have to add 1/4 to 1/2 cup water.) If necessary, process in batches and stir batches together.

  • Divide sauce into three 2-cup freezer containers (or 1-quart resealable freezer bags). Cover and freeze up to 6 months. Use in Black Bean Skillet Enchiladas Verde and Chicken Verde Tacos. Makes three 2-cup portions.

Chicken Verde Tacos

Place 1 1/2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs or 1 1/2 lb. beef flank steak, trimmed, in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker. Add one frozen portion Verde Simmer Sauce. For chicken: Cover and cook on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high 2 1/4 hours. For beef: Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or on high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Remove meat from sauce; shred or thinly slice. Stir shredded meat into sauce. Spoon into 6-inch tortillas; top with desired toppers. Serves 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 347 calories, 17 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 7 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 40 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 74% Vitamin C, 677 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 25% iron

To Store Chicken Verde or Steak Verde

Transfer cooked chicken or steak mixture to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days.

Black Bean Skillet Enchiladas Verde

Preheat oven to 350°F. Thaw one portion Verde Simmer Sauce. In a large bowl stir together one 15-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained; 1 cup chopped zucchini; 1 cup fresh or frozen whole kernel corn; and 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese. In a large oven-safe skillet layer half of the sauce, four 6-inch tortillas, overlapping as necessary, and half of the bean mixture. Repeat layers. Top with 1 cup additional cheese. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with grape tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and/or roasted pepitas. Serves 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 281 calories, 15 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 35 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 79% Vitamin C, 510 mg sodium, 23% calcium, 14% iron

Per Serving:
154 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 617mg; potassium 488mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 8g; sugar 1g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 610IU; vitamin c 394mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 109mg; iron 7mg.
