Veggie Spring Rolls with Almond Sauce

Break out of your culinary shell and enjoy these colorful vegan spring rolls. Plus, it only takes about 30 minutes total to get these easy appetizers prepared.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook vermicelli according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again. Snip vermicelli into small pieces.

  • In a 9-inch pie plate dip rice papers, one at a time, into warm water. Transfer to a work surface and let stand a few seconds to soften. Place one or two cilantro sprigs onto each paper just below center. Arrange some of the vermicelli, asparagus, kohlrabi, carrot, and radishes onto cilantro.

  • Fold bottom edge of each rice paper over filling, tucking it underneath as you pull the roll toward you. Fold in sides; roll up tightly. If desired, serve spring rolls with Almond Sauce.

Almond Sauce

In a blender or food processor combine 1/2 cup almond butter, 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1 Tbsp. maple syrup, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper. Cover and blend or process until smooth, adding additional coconut milk if needed to reach drizzling consistency. Makes about 1 cup.

Tip

For easy assembly, prepare all of the ingredients before you begin filling and rolling the spring rolls.

To Make Ahead

Prepare spring rolls as directed. Spray lightly with water and place in an airtight container, leaving space between rolls. Chill up to 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterolmg; sodium 116mg; potassium 185mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1921IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 51mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

