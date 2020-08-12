Veggie Spring Rolls with Almond Sauce
Break out of your culinary shell and enjoy these colorful vegan spring rolls. Plus, it only takes about 30 minutes total to get these easy appetizers prepared.
Ingredients
Directions
Almond Sauce
In a blender or food processor combine 1/2 cup almond butter, 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1 Tbsp. maple syrup, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper. Cover and blend or process until smooth, adding additional coconut milk if needed to reach drizzling consistency. Makes about 1 cup.
Tip
For easy assembly, prepare all of the ingredients before you begin filling and rolling the spring rolls.
To Make Ahead
Prepare spring rolls as directed. Spray lightly with water and place in an airtight container, leaving space between rolls. Chill up to 1 hour before serving.