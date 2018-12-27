Veggie Rice-Stuffed Peppers

You'll get a double dose of veggies when you stuff these peppers with riced cauliflower. Include feta cheese, pine nuts, and ground turkey in the mix for a tasty, hearty supper.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place four of the pepper halves in a 2-qt. square baking dish; add 2 Tbsp. of the water. Microwave, covered, 4 minutes or until crisp-tender, rearranging once; drain. Repeat with remaining pepper halves and water.

  • In a 10-inch skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add next nine ingredients (through cayenne pepper); cook until turkey is browned. Stir in cauliflower and/or broccoli; heat through. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro and cheese.

  • Arrange pepper halves, cut sides up, in a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Fill each half with about 1/2 cup turkey mixture. Bake, covered, 15 minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake, uncovered, 8 minutes more or until heated through and pine nuts are toasted. Sprinkle with mint and, if desired salt and ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 106 mg cholesterol; 923 mg sodium. 1086 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7640 IU vitamin a; 317 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 161 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 226 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

