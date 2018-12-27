Veggie Rice-Stuffed Peppers
You'll get a double dose of veggies when you stuff these peppers with riced cauliflower. Include feta cheese, pine nuts, and ground turkey in the mix for a tasty, hearty supper.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place four of the pepper halves in a 2-qt. square baking dish; add 2 Tbsp. of the water. Microwave, covered, 4 minutes or until crisp-tender, rearranging once; drain. Repeat with remaining pepper halves and water.
In a 10-inch skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add next nine ingredients (through cayenne pepper); cook until turkey is browned. Stir in cauliflower and/or broccoli; heat through. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro and cheese.
Arrange pepper halves, cut sides up, in a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Fill each half with about 1/2 cup turkey mixture. Bake, covered, 15 minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake, uncovered, 8 minutes more or until heated through and pine nuts are toasted. Sprinkle with mint and, if desired salt and ground black pepper.