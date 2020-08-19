Vegetarian Hoppin' John

We've given a Southern classic comfort food a vegetarian makeover. Rather than meat, black-eyed peas are accompanied by a mixture of colorful peppers and corn.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine broth and rice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 35 to 40 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium. Add bell peppers, carrots, corn, shallot, and garlic. Cook 6 to 8 minutes or until peppers are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in thyme, ground chipotle pepper, and salt. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Stir in tomatoes and black-eyed peas. Remove from heat.

  • Stir cooked rice into black-eyed pea mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterolmg; sodium 829mg; potassium 840mg; carbohydrates 62g; fiber 8g; sugar 11g; protein 11g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 5770IU; vitamin c 163mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 103mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 3mg.

