Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Packed with nutritious veggies and black beans, this casserole has all the flavors of a classic enchilada. Top with sour cream and avocado for a creamy finish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In an extra-large skillet cook carrots, onions, and garlic in hot oil over medium 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in beans, corn, edamame, and chiles. Cook and stir 2 minutes more.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon about 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Top with one-third of the vegetable mixture; one-third of the tortillas, overlapping and tearing to fit as necessary; 1/2 cup of the cheese; and one-third of the remaining enchilada sauce. Repeat layers twice.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 25 minutes or until heated through. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with sour cream, if desired, avocado, and chopped fresh cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; 17 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 741 mg sodium. 607 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5064 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 82 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 223 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/03/2020