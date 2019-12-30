Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
Packed with nutritious veggies and black beans, this casserole has all the flavors of a classic enchilada. Top with sour cream and avocado for a creamy finish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. In an extra-large skillet cook carrots, onions, and garlic in hot oil over medium 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in beans, corn, edamame, and chiles. Cook and stir 2 minutes more.Advertisement
Spoon about 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Top with one-third of the vegetable mixture; one-third of the tortillas, overlapping and tearing to fit as necessary; 1/2 cup of the cheese; and one-third of the remaining enchilada sauce. Repeat layers twice.
Bake, uncovered, about 25 minutes or until heated through. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with sour cream, if desired, avocado, and chopped fresh cilantro.