Tuscan Cheese Potato Bake

As I was about to move out of my apartment, I scoured my fridge to see what I could "use up" and add to this recipe. Well I strongly suggest adding a dollop or two of basil pesto to the spuds prior to topping. Maybe not Tuscan but definitely Italian. Made the garlic rosemary roast Easter lamb sing!Read More
2 stars, OK, nothing to write home about. I guess the combination of cheeses didn't do anything for me, and I thought it tasted salty, I guess from the blue cheese (so don't add more!). Not hard to make at all, and I baked in a 2 qt oval casserole.Read More
This is a keeper! I made this for a dinner party, paired with Grilled Flank Steak, and all of my guests agree this dish is delicious. I like my potatoes a bit creamier, so I whipped the potatoes, and it turned out wonderfully! I also enjoyed the size of the dish. It calls for using a 2 quart dish instead of the usual potato bakes that call for using a 13 x 9 dish. I will make this dish again.Read More