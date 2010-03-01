Tuscan Cheese Potato Bake

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

prep:
30 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease a 2-quart square baking dish; set aside. Scrub potatoes; cut in 1-inch pieces. In large saucepan cook potatoes in lightly salted boiling water 12 to 15 minutes or until tender; drain.

  • In a 12-inch skillet cook and stir garlic and thyme in butter over medium heat for 1 minute; add potatoes. Coarsely mash potatoes. Stir in buttermilk, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Fold in fontina cheese, half of the Parmesan, and the blue cheese. Evenly spread in baking dish.

  • In small bowl combine remaining Parmesan, panko, Italian seasoning, and oil; toss with a fork to combine. Evenly sprinkle over potato mixture in dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden. Sprinkle with snipped fresh parsley. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 47mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 14g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 24.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 653mg; potassium 594mg; calcium 333.2mg; iron 1.1mg.
