Sweet Potato Salad
Dried apricots and pineapple add a pleasant hint of sweetness to this creamy sweet potato salad.
Ingredients
Directions
In a covered Dutch oven, cook sweet potatoes in enough boiling water to cover for 8 to 10 minutes or just until potatoes are tender. Drain and cool slightly.
Meanwhile, for dressing, in an extra-large bowl, combine mayonnaise, orange peel, orange juice, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Stir in celery and dried apricots. Add sweet potatoes; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill for 8 to 24 hours.
Before serving, stir in walnuts and pineapple. Makes 16 to 20 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
180 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g protein;