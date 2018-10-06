Sweet Potato Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Dried apricots and pineapple add a pleasant hint of sweetness to this creamy sweet potato salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a covered Dutch oven, cook sweet potatoes in enough boiling water to cover for 8 to 10 minutes or just until potatoes are tender. Drain and cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in an extra-large bowl, combine mayonnaise, orange peel, orange juice, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Stir in celery and dried apricots. Add sweet potatoes; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill for 8 to 24 hours.

  • Before serving, stir in walnuts and pineapple. Makes 16 to 20 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g protein;

Reviews (2)

halfnelson79079
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2018
Excellent salad for a buffet! Made this once as written, once with green onions, third time I added apples. I have chopped various amounts of original ingredients to serve 4, 2, 1. It is such a versatile salad. Next I will play with different seasonings! Maybe nicely seasoned chicken! I have shared the original recipe many times, I will continue to make this!!rag
Susan Fortune
Rating: Unrated
08/29/2013
One of the BEST sweet potato recipes ever! I substituted plain yogurt for the mayo, use doubled the pineapple, but didn't use the apricots or nuts. There is enough going on in the dish with out the chewy, gummy apricots and the nuts. I've made it three times this summer, and everyone loves it.
