Sweet Potato Hash

Rating: 4 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 21 Ratings

This savory black bean, corn, and potato hash is quick enough for a weekday breakfast. Top with an egg for extra protein.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes in a microwave-safe dish; cover and cook on 100 percent power (high) for 5 to 8 minutes or just until tender enough to chop. Cool slightly; cut into chunks. Sprinkle lightly with salt.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add potatoes; cook until browned and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add drained corn to skillet. Cook for 3 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

  • Meanwhile, stir together sour cream and chipotle salsa.

  • To serve, divide sweet potato mixture among four plates. Top with avocado slices and serve with chipotle sour cream sauce. If desired, top with fresh cilantro and chili powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; 14 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 463 mg sodium. 492 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 62 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019