Sweet Potato Hash
This savory black bean, corn, and potato hash is quick enough for a weekday breakfast. Top with an egg for extra protein.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place sweet potatoes in a microwave-safe dish; cover and cook on 100 percent power (high) for 5 to 8 minutes or just until tender enough to chop. Cool slightly; cut into chunks. Sprinkle lightly with salt.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add potatoes; cook until browned and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add drained corn to skillet. Cook for 3 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
-
Meanwhile, stir together sour cream and chipotle salsa.
-
To serve, divide sweet potato mixture among four plates. Top with avocado slices and serve with chipotle sour cream sauce. If desired, top with fresh cilantro and chili powder.