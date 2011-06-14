Skillet Scalloped Corn

This cheesy corn side dish is a 15-minute sensation. Swiss cheese makes it ultra creamy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
  • For topping, in a 10-inch skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the crushed crackers to the skillet. Cook and stir until light brown. Remove topping; set aside.

  • In same skillet combine remaining crushed crackers, corn, cheese, milk, onion powder, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until cheese melts. Transfer to a serving dish; sprinkle with topping. Makes 4 servings.

Per Serving:
183 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 6g; vitamin a 218.9IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 9.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 704mg; potassium 78mg; calcium 141.4mg; iron 0.5mg.
