Shrimp with Peppers and Corn

Rating: 3.94 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

A flavorful mix of shrimp and corn makes this healthy dinner recipe taste like something you'd order while dining out. If you like things spicy, add a pinch of red pepper flakes to rice that's included in this Shrimp with Peppers and Corn recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine rice and tomatoes. In a small bowl mix together cumin, salt, and black pepper; stir half of the cumin mixture into the rice. Cover and cook over medium heat until heated through. Reduce heat to low; cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers and corn. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic. Sprinkle shrimp with remaining cumin mixture. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook until shrimp are opaque and peppers are crisp-tender (2 to 5 minutes, depending on size of shrimp).

  • Serve shrimp mixture over rice; sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; 11 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 172 mg cholesterol; 944 mg sodium. 409 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 826 IU vitamin a; 42 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
halfnelson79079
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2018
This dish is Delish!! I used raw rice and tomatoes as I must stay on, low sodium diet. I also used fresh corn, chopping the cob and adding to the water for the rice! I learned lots of little tidbits from my GrandMa Olive, Wister Okla. She did not waste a scrap of, anything!raf
Diana Burggraff
Rating: Unrated
04/30/2013
My husband and I loved this recipe! It was bursting with flavor and so easy to make! I added red pepper flakes to give it more of a kick. Delicious.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019