Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Meet our most popular garlic mashed potatoes recipe! Perfect for the holidays, these homemade mashed potatoes practically prepare themselves in the slow cooker to save you time to focus on the entree and dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine potatoes, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour broth over potato mixture.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours.
-
Drain potatoes in a colander over a bowl to catch the cooking liquid. Remove and discard bay leaf. Return potatoes to slow cooker. Mash potatoes with a potato masher.
-
In a small saucepan, heat milk and butter until steaming and butter almost melts. Add milk mixture, salt, and enough of the reserved cooking liquid to mashed potatoes to reach desired consistency.*
-
To serve, transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. If desired, garnish with bay leaves.
*Make-Ahead Directions:
Return mashed potato mixture to slow cooker; keep warm on low or warm setting for up to 2 hours. If mixture thickens, stir in more of the reserved cooking juices to reach desired consistency.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.