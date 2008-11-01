Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 3.71 stars
241 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 47
  • 3 star values: 39
  • 2 star values: 18
  • 1 star values: 32

Meet our most popular garlic mashed potatoes recipe! Perfect for the holidays, these homemade mashed potatoes practically prepare themselves in the slow cooker to save you time to focus on the entree and dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine potatoes, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour broth over potato mixture.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours.

  • Drain potatoes in a colander over a bowl to catch the cooking liquid. Remove and discard bay leaf. Return potatoes to slow cooker. Mash potatoes with a potato masher.

  • In a small saucepan, heat milk and butter until steaming and butter almost melts. Add milk mixture, salt, and enough of the reserved cooking liquid to mashed potatoes to reach desired consistency.*

  • To serve, transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. If desired, garnish with bay leaves.

*Make-Ahead Directions:

Return mashed potato mixture to slow cooker; keep warm on low or warm setting for up to 2 hours. If mixture thickens, stir in more of the reserved cooking juices to reach desired consistency.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 496 mg sodium. 378 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 194 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

christinestouffer
Rating: Unrated
11/19/2018
Will try these for TGiving this year. One change ¿ I hope that for vegetarians, you can substitute either vegetable broth or water. I plan to make them using water. Also, thanks to the other reviewers about the note on the salt at the end. Using the slow cooker is a great idea for these potatoes!
M KD
Rating: Unrated
11/10/2015
Too salty - we need lower sodium foods especially during the holidays. I substituted low sodium broth and less garlic (a natural blood thinner) and added a few red potatoes because we love rustic kind of lumpy potatoes. Reds hold their shape. Also I left the skins on after a good scrub.I love the crock pot method!
Suzanne Evancho
Rating: Unrated
11/24/2013
I love these potatoes. Tried them on a smaller scale before making them for Thanksgiving. (I add some Velveeta Cheese to the heated milk/butter mixture.) Only thing I have to actually add though is do NOT add salt till after you taste test them. I use salt on my food but definitely didn't have to add any to these potatoes. I think the chicken broth took care of that. I give these an easy 5 stars.
