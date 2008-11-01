Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated Will try these for TGiving this year. One change ¿ I hope that for vegetarians, you can substitute either vegetable broth or water. I plan to make them using water. Also, thanks to the other reviewers about the note on the salt at the end. Using the slow cooker is a great idea for these potatoes!

Rating: Unrated Too salty - we need lower sodium foods especially during the holidays. I substituted low sodium broth and less garlic (a natural blood thinner) and added a few red potatoes because we love rustic kind of lumpy potatoes. Reds hold their shape. Also I left the skins on after a good scrub.I love the crock pot method!

Rating: Unrated I love these potatoes. Tried them on a smaller scale before making them for Thanksgiving. (I add some Velveeta Cheese to the heated milk/butter mixture.) Only thing I have to actually add though is do NOT add salt till after you taste test them. I use salt on my food but definitely didn't have to add any to these potatoes. I think the chicken broth took care of that. I give these an easy 5 stars.

