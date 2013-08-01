Potato-Horseradish Latkes
These crisp and tasty potato pancakes are a traditional favorite for Hanukkah celebrations.
Ingredients
Directions
Peel and finely shred potatoes. In a large mixing bowl combine potatoes with horseradish. Stir in eggs, garlic, and salt. Using 1/3 cup mixture for each latke, press mixture into patties about the size of the palm of your hand, squeezing out excess liquid.
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Carefully slide patties into hot oil. Cook over medium-high heat about 2 minutes or until latkes are golden brown, turning once. Repeat with remaining batter. Add additional oil during cooking, as needed.
If necessary, reduce heat to medium to prevent overbrowning. Drain on paper towels and keep warm. Serve with sour cream, if desired. Makes about 10 latkes.