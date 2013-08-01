Potato-Horseradish Latkes

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

These crisp and tasty potato pancakes are a traditional favorite for Hanukkah celebrations.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and finely shred potatoes. In a large mixing bowl combine potatoes with horseradish. Stir in eggs, garlic, and salt. Using 1/3 cup mixture for each latke, press mixture into patties about the size of the palm of your hand, squeezing out excess liquid.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Carefully slide patties into hot oil. Cook over medium-high heat about 2 minutes or until latkes are golden brown, turning once. Repeat with remaining batter. Add additional oil during cooking, as needed.

  • If necessary, reduce heat to medium to prevent overbrowning. Drain on paper towels and keep warm. Serve with sour cream, if desired. Makes about 10 latkes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 163 mg sodium. 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g protein; 21 RE vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019