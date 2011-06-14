Pickled Garden Vegetables
These pickled vegetables can be stored in a cool, dry, dark place for up to 1 year, and they make a great gift. Make jars of the veggies in advance and give as Christmas presents.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Halve any large carrots lengthwise. Slice carrots 1/4-inch thick with a crinkle cutter or sharp knife. In an 8-quart pot, combine carrots, green beans, cauliflower, sweet peppers, zucchini, and onions. Add water to cover. Bring to boiling. Cook, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Drain.Advertisement
-
Pack vegetables into hot, sterilized pint canning jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Set aside.
-
In a large stainless-steel, enamel, or nonstick saucepan, combine the 3 cups water, vinegar, dill, sugar, salt, crushed red pepper, and garlic. Bring to boiling. Pour over vegetables in jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and wipe jar rims; adjust lids. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boil). Remove jars; cool on racks.
Gift It!
Cut a square of cheesecloth to fit over the lid of a pint jar. Place the cheesecloth square over the top of the jar, and tie twine around the jar lid to secure. Attach a paper gift tag using the twine.