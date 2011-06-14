Pickled Garden Vegetables

Rating: 3 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

These pickled vegetables can be stored in a cool, dry, dark place for up to 1 year, and they make a great gift. Make jars of the veggies in advance and give as Christmas presents.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve any large carrots lengthwise. Slice carrots 1/4-inch thick with a crinkle cutter or sharp knife. In an 8-quart pot, combine carrots, green beans, cauliflower, sweet peppers, zucchini, and onions. Add water to cover. Bring to boiling. Cook, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Pack vegetables into hot, sterilized pint canning jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Set aside.

  • In a large stainless-steel, enamel, or nonstick saucepan, combine the 3 cups water, vinegar, dill, sugar, salt, crushed red pepper, and garlic. Bring to boiling. Pour over vegetables in jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and wipe jar rims; adjust lids. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boil). Remove jars; cool on racks.

Gift It!

Cut a square of cheesecloth to fit over the lid of a pint jar. Place the cheesecloth square over the top of the jar, and tie twine around the jar lid to secure. Attach a paper gift tag using the twine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
14 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 71 mg sodium. 95 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1409 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019