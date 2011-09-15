Peas, Carrots, and Mushrooms

Peas, Carrots, and Mushrooms combine in this mixed vegetable side dish that is remarkably simple to make, but tastes like a fancy restaurant side when you add a spoonful of Basil Gremolata.

Peas, Carrots, and Mushrooms

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a covered medium saucepan cook carrot in a small amount of boiling salted water for 3 minutes. Add frozen peas. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook about 5 minutes more or until carrot and peas are crisp-tender. Drain well. Remove carrot and peas from saucepan; set aside.

  • In the same saucepan cook mushrooms and green onions in hot butter until tender. Stir in basil, salt, and pepper. Return carrot and peas to saucepan; heat through, stirring occasionally. If desired, top with Basil Gremolata.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 1. Cool carrot mixture; transfer to a storage container; seal. Cut up green onions; place in a separate storage container; seal. Chill carrot mixture and green onions for 24 to 48 hours. To serve, continue as directed in Step 2.

Nutrition Facts (Peas, Carrots, and Mushrooms)

Per Serving:
67 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 226 mg sodium. 223 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1992 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Basil Gremolata

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine basil, lemon peel, and garlic.

