New Sweet Potato Casseroles
Serve this recipe on its own or as a starting point for your own creation. It pairs up well with roast pork or chicken dinners.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Stir-ins:
PEANUT BUTTER: For creaminess, add 1/2 cup.ORANGE PEEL: For tart flavor, add 2 tablespoons.RED CURRY PASTE: Add Indian spice and heat with 2 to 4 teaspoons.PUMPKIN OR APPLE PIE SPICE: For harvest flavor, add 4 teaspoons spice plus 1 teaspoon ground black pepper.
Toppers:
PEANUTS AND COCONUT: Impart Far-Eastern flair with shredded coconut and chopped peanuts.BACON AND ROSEMARY: Add smoky depth with crumbled cooked bacon tossed with snipped fresh rosemary.ONION AND GARLIC: For earthy flavor, top with sauteed thinly sliced onion and garlic.ALMONDS: Give a salty crunch with chopped smoked almonds.PINEAPPLE AND BLUE CHEESE: Top with 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles.
Test Kitchen Tip:
Suite your taste. Choose a stir in, choose a topper--they all work together or any one can be used alone.