New Sweet Potato Casseroles

Serve this recipe on its own or as a starting point for your own creation. It pairs up well with roast pork or chicken dinners.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

cook:
25 mins
bake:
30 mins
prep:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
  • In a Dutch oven cook potatoes, covered, in enough boiling salted water to cover for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender; drain and return to pan.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Slightly mash potatoes with a potato masher. Stir in sugar, butter, milk, eggs, lemon juice, and, if desired, one of the stir-ins; stir until well combined. Transfer sweet potato mixture to a greased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. If desired, top with one of the toppings.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through. Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Stir-ins:

PEANUT BUTTER: For creaminess, add 1/2 cup.ORANGE PEEL: For tart flavor, add 2 tablespoons.RED CURRY PASTE: Add Indian spice and heat with 2 to 4 teaspoons.PUMPKIN OR APPLE PIE SPICE: For harvest flavor, add 4 teaspoons spice plus 1 teaspoon ground black pepper.

Toppers:

PEANUTS AND COCONUT: Impart Far-Eastern flair with shredded coconut and chopped peanuts.BACON AND ROSEMARY: Add smoky depth with crumbled cooked bacon tossed with snipped fresh rosemary.ONION AND GARLIC: For earthy flavor, top with sauteed thinly sliced onion and garlic.ALMONDS: Give a salty crunch with chopped smoked almonds.PINEAPPLE AND BLUE CHEESE: Top with 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles.

Test Kitchen Tip:

Suite your taste. Choose a stir in, choose a topper--they all work together or any one can be used alone.

377 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 139mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 57g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 34g; protein 6g; vitamin a 20116.4IU; vitamin c 30.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 32.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 156mg; potassium 645mg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.
