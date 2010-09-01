Mushroom and Poblano Vegetarian Enchiladas

Preheat broiler. Lightly oil a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. Wrap tortillas in damp paper towels; microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds or until warm and softened. Spoon mushroom filling into tortillas; fold over and place in prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. If desired, top with tomato and green onion.