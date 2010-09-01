Mushroom and Poblano Vegetarian Enchiladas
Stuff corn tortillas with sauteed tofu, mushrooms, and peppers for a delicious Mexican vegetarian entree.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Drain tofu; cut into cubes. Stem and seed poblano; cut into strips. In a skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add tofu, pepper strips, mushrooms, cumin, and salt. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until mushrooms and pepper are tender, turning occasionally. Stir in sour cream and 1/2 cup of the cheese.Advertisement
-
Preheat broiler. Lightly oil a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. Wrap tortillas in damp paper towels; microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds or until warm and softened. Spoon mushroom filling into tortillas; fold over and place in prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. If desired, top with tomato and green onion.