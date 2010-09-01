Mushroom and Poblano Vegetarian Enchiladas

Rating: 4 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 15 Ratings

Stuff corn tortillas with sauteed tofu, mushrooms, and peppers for a delicious Mexican vegetarian entree.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain tofu; cut into cubes. Stem and seed poblano; cut into strips. In a skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add tofu, pepper strips, mushrooms, cumin, and salt. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until mushrooms and pepper are tender, turning occasionally. Stir in sour cream and 1/2 cup of the cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat broiler. Lightly oil a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. Wrap tortillas in damp paper towels; microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds or until warm and softened. Spoon mushroom filling into tortillas; fold over and place in prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. If desired, top with tomato and green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; 18 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 521 mg sodium. 556 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 293 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019