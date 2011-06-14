Herbed Root Vegetable Cobbler

Rating: 3 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

Who says cobbler recipes must be sweet? This root vegetable recipe, topped with herbed Parmesan dumplings, is designed to be served as a side. Go ahead, give savory cobblers a spin!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
1 hr 12 mins at 400°
stand:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Herbed Root Vegetable Cobbler

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In an ungreased 3-quart baking dish, combine potatoes, rutabaga, carrots, parsnips, onion, and garlic.

  • In a small bowl, combine broth, fines herbes, salt, and pepper. Pour over vegetables, stirring to coat. Bake, covered, about 1 hour or until vegetables are nearly tender. Carefully uncover vegetables;* stir in semisoft cheese.

  • Drop Herbed Parmesan Dumplings into 12 mounds on top of hot vegetables. Bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted in centers of dumplings comes out clean. Let stand for 20 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

Be sure to uncover the vegetables so the steam escapes away from you.

Nutrition Facts (Herbed Root Vegetable Cobbler)

Per Serving:
235 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 424mg; potassium 475mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 3547IU; vitamin c 21mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 65mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.

Herbed Parmesan Dumplings

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, fines herbes, herbes de Provence, or Italian seasoning, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in Parmesan cheese. In a small bowl, combine eggs and milk. Add all at once to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.

Reviews

