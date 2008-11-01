Green Beans and Lime

Garlic, hazelnuts, and lime combine with green beans in this savory side dish recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring large saucepan of water to boiling. Add 1 tablespoon salt and green beans. Cook beans until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge in ice water. Let sit in ice water 3 minutes or until cool. Drain well and set aside.

  • In small bowl combine parsley, rosemary, lime peel and juice, and garlic. Set aside.

  • In 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Remove from heat. Stir in lime mixture and hazelnuts. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 8.

*Tip:

To toast hazelnuts, spread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring once or twice, until lightly browned. Remove papery skins from hazelnuts by rubbing nuts with clean towel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterolmg; sodium 299mg; potassium 275mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 5g; sugar 2g; protein 3g; vitamin a 923IU; vitamin c 19mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

