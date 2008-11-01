Green Beans and Lime
Garlic, hazelnuts, and lime combine with green beans in this savory side dish recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
To toast hazelnuts, spread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring once or twice, until lightly browned. Remove papery skins from hazelnuts by rubbing nuts with clean towel.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
103 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterolmg; sodium 299mg; potassium 275mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 5g; sugar 2g; protein 3g; vitamin a 923IU; vitamin c 19mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.